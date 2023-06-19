Movie Review: 'About My Father' Robert De Niro’s father-son romcom is pure self-indulgence

Rating: **

If it’s a passably enjoyable father-son film you are looking for, About My Father fits the bill, though just about. This is not as crazily comic as you think. But it’s not all a waste of time either. How can it be, when the great Robert de Niro plays an Italian immigrant who follows his son to his future in-laws' vacation with his super-affluent in-laws-to-be?

What follows is as tasteful as peacock meat. This is what de Niro serves his son’s in-laws, although they don’t know it. They seem very happy with the dish served. We are not quite that happy.

About My Father rings a false note from the word go. The father-son relationship, which is the core of the comedy lacks heart. De Niro can fit into any son’s father’s role. He doesn’t even have to try. Here, he looks detached from the droll comedy.