Movie Review: 'Bloody Daddy' is a bloody mix of mayhem and daddy issues

Rating: ** ½

Bloody Daddy has an intense and focused Shahid Kapoor playing daddy to a young teenage son who reacts to every effort of the father to reach out with, "Whatever", "Dad, Chill" and whatever jargon kids use to feel cool.

The script itself tries hard to be urbane, cool and a little chic. Almost the entire plot is set in a 7-star hotel owned by a sleazy but subliminally wired to be humane if needed, Ronit Roy, who is as usual first-rate. Watch him closely in the sequence where tries to be sweet to a kidnapped boy. Ronit eclipses all the other talented actors in the room, barring Sanjay Kapoor who is impossible to eclipse as he always stands out, and not in a good way.