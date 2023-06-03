Movie Review: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' an unfunny mess

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Rating: **

The problem with Laxman Utekar's third rom-com is that it is not funny at all. The gags and jokes about a young excitable couple living in a crowded joint family trying to get their own home has already been done to great effect in Basu Chatterjee’s Piya Ka Ghar forty years ago.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is all about laboured lines delivered by actors who seem to have been told to make it large. So large, it shrieks They all ham, except maybe Sharib Hashmi who makes an appearance midway as a watchman in a housing colony in Indore.

You could say Hashmi is outdoors in Indore, and that would be a funnier line than any in this jugaadu comedy about a husband who keeps scrounging (even when buying soft drinks he buys just one for two, but there is a deep raaz for that which comes bubbling to the surface at the end), a wife who keeps screaming, a family that keeps hamming till it hurts, and a script that seems to have a poor idea of how the audience responds to lowbrow humour.