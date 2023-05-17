Sara Ali Khan makes Cannes red carpet debut in lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

Actor Sara Ali Khan opted for a traditional Indian attire for her first-ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Walking the red carpet for the 76th edition of the prestigious film gala, the actor looked majestic in a handwoven ivory lehenga from desginer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

"You Cannes do it" Khan, 27, wrote on Instagram alongside her pictures from the French Riviera.

To complete the look for her maiden appearance, the actor had her hair up in a bun with her dupatta pinned to it.