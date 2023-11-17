Nana Patekar says sorry for slapping young fan, social media still sceptical

A day after a viral video showed him smacking an unidentified teenager for attempting to click a selfie with him, veteran actor Nana Patekar has apologised profusely, terming it as a case of "mistaken" identity, saying he thought the act was apparently part of a sequence for his upcoming film Journey, being shot in Varanasi.

Under massive fire for seeming to lose his cool and roughly whacking the youth who sneaked up to him to click a selfie on Wednesday, Patekar said the scene in the viral video was actually a "rehearsal" for a sequence on similar lines.

"We had done one take of a scene in which a person comes from behind and asks, 'Will you sell me your hat', and I whack him saying 'stop such nonsense' and push him off," said Patekar.