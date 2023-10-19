Nat Geo sets 'Genius' season 4 for Feb 2024 release

The fourth season of critically-acclaimed National Geographic series "Genius" will premiere in the US on 1 February, 2024.

According to American news outlet Variety, the first two episodes of season four will premiere on 1 February on Nat Geo and will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The new chapter of the anthology series is titled "Genius: MLK/X” and centres on the two geniuses of the Civil Rights Movement in the US -- Dr Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X.