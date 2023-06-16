Nepal stops Adipurush screening
Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor, Balen Shah, stopped all screenings of Adipurush, resolving to lift the ban only if the producers correct the mistake regarding Sita's birthplace
Nepal has taken acute umbrage to a portion of dialogue in the trailer of Om Raut’s Adipurush describing Sita as the 'daughter of India' when as per Valmiki’s epic, the Ramayana, she is popularly believed to have been born in Jankapur (or Janakpur) in Nepal.
In a curt Facebook post the Kathmandu Metropolitan City mayor Balen Shah wrote in Nepali that until and unless the statement "Janki is the daughter of India" in Adipurush is removed, no Hindi film will be allowed to run in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City.
Acting in panic, the producers of Adipurush have quickly removed the offending dialogue from the film. But this seems to be a case of applying a bandaid on a gaping wound. The film is filled with many ‘factually incorrect’ plot points that will doubtless be outed in the coming hours, days and weeks.
In the meanwhile, the film has opened in Nepal and Kathmandu as per schedule on Friday morning.
Update: While this report was being published, the Kathmandu Metropolitan City mayor Balen Shah declared again that the screening of Adipurush is to be stopped
