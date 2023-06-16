Nepal stops Adipurush screening

Nepal has taken acute umbrage to a portion of dialogue in the trailer of Om Raut’s Adipurush describing Sita as the 'daughter of India' when as per Valmiki’s epic, the Ramayana, she is popularly believed to have been born in Jankapur (or Janakpur) in Nepal.

In a curt Facebook post the Kathmandu Metropolitan City mayor Balen Shah wrote in Nepali that until and unless the statement "Janki is the daughter of India" in Adipurush is removed, no Hindi film will be allowed to run in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City.