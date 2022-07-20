Netflix adds 11 lakh paid subscribers in Asia-Pacific in Q2

Streaming giant Netflix added 1.1 million (11 lakh) paid subscribers in the Asia-Pacific region in the second quarter (Q2) this year.

The Average Revenue per Membership (ARM) was -2 per cent (year-over-year), due to the impact from "our price decrease in India last December as well as plan mix," Netflix told shareholders after declaring Q2 results.



Netflix in December announced new and reduced prices in India, with the mobile-only plan starting at Rs 149 per month.