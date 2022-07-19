Netflix's 'add a home' feature to charge for password sharing

"Over the last 15 years, we have worked hard to build a streaming service that's easy to use, including for people who travel or live together. It is great that our members love Netflix movies and TV shows so much they want to share them more broadly," the company said in a blogpost.



"But today's widespread account sharing between households undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve our service," it added.



The company said that each Netflix account -- whatever your plan -- will include one home where you can enjoy Netflix on any device.