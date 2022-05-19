Netflix actually losing long-term paid subscribers: Report

The data showed that overall cancellations hit 3.6 million people in the January-March period - a massive jump from 2.5 million cancellations in the past five quarters.



Amid the cancellations, new accounts make up for a smaller share, another worry for Netflix that is struggling to retain users for longer periods of time.



Nearly 60 per cent of cancellations were done by new subscribers in the last quarter, according to the report that came out on Wednesday.



Amid slow revenue growth, Netflix has laid off nearly 150 employees, primarily in the US.



"As we explained on earnings, our slowing revenue growth means we are also having to slow our cost growth as a company. So sadly, we are letting around 150 employees go today, mostly US-based," a Netflix spokesperson was quoted as saying in reports on Tuesday.



"These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially tough as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues," the company added.