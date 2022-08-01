"No one comes to my show to discuss only work," says Karan Johar

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen together on Koffee With Karan on August 4. And if you think the episode is only going to be about work, work and more work-related talk on their film together Lal Singh Chadha, you have another thought coming.

Apparently Karan has gone into a lot of fun aspects of Aamir’s personality in the episode which the actor normally doesn’t discuss in public.