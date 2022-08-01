"No one comes to my show to discuss only work," says Karan Johar
Apparently Karan has gone into a lot of fun aspects of Aamir’s personality which the actor normally doesn’t discuss in public
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen together on Koffee With Karan on August 4. And if you think the episode is only going to be about work, work and more work-related talk on their film together Lal Singh Chadha, you have another thought coming.
Apparently Karan has gone into a lot of fun aspects of Aamir’s personality in the episode which the actor normally doesn’t discuss in public.
Says a source close to Karan, “No actor comes on Karan’s show to promote his or her film. Aamir thought he was going to talk mainly if not entirely about his film. Karan has cut out most of the promotional stuff in the conversation and preserved the juice.”
Says Karan, "No one comes on my show to discuss only work."
Also rubbishing desk-manufactured reports on desperate portals that Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and her co-stars from Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of the Archies comics are scheduled on Koffee With Karan, the host says, "I understand the need to generate exciting guests for my show, but this is absolutely not true."
Also Read: Deepika says 'no' to Karan’s koffee
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines