Notice to Shah Rukh Khan, Netflix from Delhi High Court in Wankhede defamation suit over Aryan Khan series

The Delhi High Court on 8 October, Wednesday, has issued notice to actor Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix and other platforms, following a defamation suit filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, who claims the docuseries The Ba***ds of Bollywood has damaged his reputation.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav summoned Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Gauri Khan, Netflix, X Corp (formerly Twitter), Google LLC, Meta Platforms, RPG Lifestyle Media Private Limited, and unnamed parties to respond to the lawsuit within seven days. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on 30 October.

Wankhede alleges that the series, conceptualised and directed by Aryan Khan, was "deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Wankhede's reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner", making its release especially problematic given ongoing legal proceedings involving him and Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court in Mumbai.