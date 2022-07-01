'Only Murders in the Building' season 2: Getting cozy with the corpse

In the very first episode of the second season of the much-loved web series, Only Murders in the Building (available in India on Disney+Hotstar), American actor and standup comic Amy Schumer, playing herself (she is shown moving into the apartment that Sting owned last season), tells the Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) what she found appealing about the true crime podcast that he had kicked off along with semi-retired actor Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and young artiste Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), while investigating the mysterious death of Tim Kono in their apartment building Arconia in New York’s tony Upper West Side. Cozy is how she chooses to describe it, while proposing to buy the rights of the podcast for a TV series.

In keeping with this nice meta-ness of things, comforting and snug are the adjectives which I would use to describe both the seasons of the series as well. There’s something immensely reassuring to enter the Arconia yet again with the three unlikely detectives, this time to solve the murder of the building’s Board President Bunny Folger (Jane Houdyshell) in which they themselves are “people of interest”. The cops are waiting for the right evidence to charge them with the homicide.

This murder with knitting needles provided a cliffhanger of a finale to the first season and offered the promise of an exciting return. Thankfully our hopes are not belied. Neither does the dead body, nor the investigation disappoint, the second time round as well.