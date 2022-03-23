Oscar host Wanda Sykes won't be roasting anyone during the show

Sykes has no such plans: "You go to a comedy club, and it's talking to folks off the street. It's not seeing if Helen Mirren thinks it's funny. I need to know if Helen Mirren thinks it's funny."



She says she's not as up on this year's films as one would assume for an Oscar host: "I did see 'House of Gucci'. There were a lot of accents in that movie."



She also recently watched 'Coda' -- "That's an excellent movie" and 'Encanto' because movie viewing is usually dictated by her 12-year-old twins, Olivia and Lucas, whom she shares with wife Alex.



"I will say I'm like an average moviegoer. I love movies, but to me it comes down to time," Sykes says.



"People who really love movies, they make time. Me? If I have the time, I'm gonna take a nap. Sometimes they coincide. Sometimes I try to go to the movies, but I end up taking a nap. It's like the most expensive nap I ever had."



The Motion Picture Academy has come under fire for pushing the presentation of eight craft categories to a pretaped ceremony taking place right before the three-hour show, with highlights edited into the live programme.



"I go back and forth on that because those folks worked hard and they want to get some airtime," Sykes says. "But the show gets knocked constantly every year for being too long, and the ratings are dropping. Hopefully, this will help make a good show and bring in more people. I really hope we hit the three hours and that's it. I hope we don't go over."



Then she adds, "You know what? I'm going to bring my airhorn. That's what I'm going to do. I'm getting these folks off the stage."