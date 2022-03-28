Oscars 2022: BTS makes surprise appearance to praise Disney films

K-pop superband BTS members Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jimin made a surprise appearance during the 94th Academy Awards to celebrate some of their favourite Pixar and Disney movies, including Oscar winner 'Coco' and the Will Smith-starring live-action 'Aladdin'.



Jimin cited 'Coco' as one of his favorites, to which RM added, "It's a real masterpiece. I watched it three times and I cried a lot," reports 'Variety'.



"Truly, Pixar is unbelievable," V said.