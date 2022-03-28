Oscars 2022: Chris Rock declines to file police report after Will Smith slap

According to 'Variety', while presenting the award for the best documentary feature, Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head by comparing it to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane'.



Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia (a medical condition that results in abnormal hair loss), star in 'G.I. Jane 2', which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted: "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth!"



Smith later issued an apology in his tearful acceptance speech. The actor said: "I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all of the people."