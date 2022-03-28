Oscars 2022: 'Dune' beats 'Spider-Man', 'Shang-Chi' to take home Best Visual Effects honour
The science fiction blockbuster 'Dune' won its sixth Academy Award at the 94th Oscars as it clinched the title for Best Visual Effects
The science fiction blockbuster 'Dune' won its sixth Academy Award at the 94th Oscars as it clinched the title for Best Visual Effects.
The other nominees in the Visual Effects category included Ryan Reynold's 'Free Guy', 'No Time To Die', and the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies 'Shang-Chi', and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer created a visual feast for the eyes that left audiences in awe with their work in the Denis Villeneuve film.
Namit Malhotra, the CEO of DNEG -- British Motion Picture visual effects and computer animation and stereo conversion company is India's man of the hour as DNEG has worked on visual effects work in both 'Dune' and Daniel Craig's last Bond film 'No Time To Die'.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines