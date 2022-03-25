Oscars 2022: Favs that didn’t make the cut

24 categories, 120 nominations and thousands of films from worldwide trying to inch their way in. Safe to say that shortlisting a handful of films would be daunting for the members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. But it’s also unavoidable to be disappointed when your favourite film doesn’t make the cut. National Herald talked to a few film critics on what they consider glaring omissions this year, the films they feel deserved to be nominated across various categories for the 94th Academy Awards but got disregarded. Here’s what they had to say.

Sukanya Verma

Oscars forgetting to nominate films of significance is as unsurprising as Oscars handing out awards to the worst possible candidates for Best Picture. The debacle of Crash, Green Book are still fresh in public memory. Crash won over Brokeback Mountain and Munich. Green Book beat the likes of Roma, BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite.

Though things are starting to look a teensy bit more inclusive now, there’s always that one laudable film or performance that gets left behind.

I am stunned by Denis Villeneuve’s omission from the Best Director category considering his Dune has grabbed 10 nominations, only second to The Power of the Dog, which has 12. When you acknowledge a film and its vision but not the man behind it, the one who has made all its compartments a whole, you’re doing a great disservice to his commitment and contribution. Dune is a masterful adaptation of Frank Herbert’s book and Villeneuve is plain genius. He creates worlds. He is the master of nuance. Dune is his passion project, and it is sad that the Academy isn’t celebrating him as it should.

I was hoping to see France’s Petite Maman up there in the Best International Feature Film category. Céline Sciamma is one of the finest filmmakers of these times. Europe gets it. America does not. First, they snubbed the absolutely perfect Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019). This year, the magical mother-daughter story in Petite Maman was tragically overlooked. Drive My Car is a hot favourite, but Petite Maman at most deserved a nomination.

Ben Affleck is another snub that comes to mind. Both his movies this year -- The Last Duel and The Tender Bar show what a delightful actor he’s evolved into. If his measured, magnetic act in The Tender Bar is the heart and soul of the drama, the man’s a complete hoot as the debauched Count in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, whose screenplay he co-adapted along with best friend and co-star Matt Damon. The Last Duel is an incredibly relevant period drama in the #MeToo era and deserved a little more love at the Oscars. It may have flopped but so did Hugo.

