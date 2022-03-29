Oscars viewership rises 56% to 15.4 mn after last year's historic low

Final 'Live + Same Day' Nielsen data for the 94th Academy Awards, which will show out-of-home viewing and live streaming, will be available Tuesday.



Early fast-affiliate Nielsen numbers for Sunday's Oscars reported by some outlets Monday are not time-zone adjusted and do not factor in West Coast viewing of the awards show.



Sunday's Oscars began with Beyonce's remote performance of 'King Richard' track 'Be Alive' from a tennis court in Compton and ended with 'CODA' winning best picture.



In between, the show took an unexpected turn when presenter Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, and best actor nominee (and now winner) Will Smith went onstage and slapped Rock in the face.