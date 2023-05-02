Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to be engaged on May 13

According to reports, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are set to get engaged on May 13. The ceremony will take place in New Delhi.

India Today reports that, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities.”

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is Parineeti Chopra's cousin, will be in India around the same time for the Jio MAMI Film Festival.

Despite rumours of the two dating being unconfirmed by either party, the two were spotted together at various locations. Parineeti studied at the University of Manchester, London, while Chadha studied at London School of Economics.