Patrick Stewart dies at 86 after battle with Alzheimer’s

The statement said the actor passed away in the loving care of his wife, singer Sunny Ozell, surrounded by family and friends, with music, prayers, laughter and tears.

Born in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, Stewart enjoyed a career spanning six decades across theatre, television and cinema. He began his acting journey with the Royal Shakespeare Company before earning international recognition as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films.

Tributes poured in from across the entertainment industry following the news of his death. Hugh Jackman, his co-star in the X-Men franchise, paid an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days,” Jackman wrote.

Stewart is survived by his wife Sunny Ozell and his two children, Daniel and Sophia, from his first marriage to actor Sheila Falconer.

His final on-screen appearance will be in Avengers: Doomsday, in which he reprises his role as Professor X. The film is scheduled for release in India on 17 December 2026.

With IANS inputs