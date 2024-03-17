Prateek Kuhad opens Ed Sheeran concert at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, who is known for songs like ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Cold Mess’ and others, opened the Mumbai leg of Ed Sheeran’s +-=÷x Tour on Saturday, 16 March.

Prateek took to the stage ahead of Ed Sheeran’s scheduled performance at 7:15 pm, and enthralled the audience with his solid setlist. He performed on songs like ‘Kasoor’, ‘Tum Jab Paas’ and ‘Cold Mess’.

The singer set the stage on fire as the concert venue, which most recently hosted the 2nd edition of the multi-genre music festival of Lollapalooza India, came alive with many concert-goers thronging to listen to their favourite Indian singer at the gig.