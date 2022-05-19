Pratik Gandhi to play Mahatma Gandhi in Applause Entertainment’s web series

Applause Entertainment has acquired the rights to the two most definitive books on Mahatma Gandhi authored by noted historian Ramachandra Guha

Bringing alive the period of Indian Independence through the lens of our greatest freedom fighters, Applause Entertainment, a venture of Aditya Birla Group announces a monumental biopic on the life of ‘Gandhi’. Based on the writings of renowned historian and author - Ramachandra Guha, a premium, multi-season series will be adapted from his two books – ‘Gandhi Before India’ and ‘Gandhi - The Years that Changed the World’. The series will be produced at global standards for a worldwide audience and shot extensively across several Indian and International locations.

Applause Entertainment has cast Pratik Gandhi to essay the role of the great Mahatma, to recreate the amazing life and times of India’s greatest modern icon and the father figure of the Indian freedom movement.