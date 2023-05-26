Prime Video announces season two of 'Citadel', Joe Russo to direct all episodes

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-led spy series "Citadel" has been officially renewed for a second season, streamer Prime Video announced on Thursday.

Filmmaker Joe Russo, who executive produced the show's first season with brother Anthony, will direct all the episodes of the sophomore chapter. David Weil will return as the showrunner.

In a statement, Prime Video said "Citadel" enjoyed breakout success in countries around the world, including India, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, the UK and the US.

Since its debut on April 28, the show has established itself as Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the US, and fourth most-watched worldwide.