He cited SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster RRR as a turning point for Indian films internationally, pointing to the range of languages in which the country makes movies. “We like to call ourselves Indian cinema. There are so many languages in India that make films,” Johar said.

The filmmaker, whose credits include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name Is Khan, also spoke about how storytelling had changed since the era of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He said filmmakers used fewer lip-synced songs than they once did, while stories rooted in India’s heartland were finding an audience among viewers who recognised their own lives on screen.

Saif and Kareena spoke of their fondness for London, where they often holiday. After the visit, Johar told reporters that the conversation had also turned to cricket, a passion shared by both countries. As for his recommendation, Johar said William had assured him he would watch the film.

Earlier in his three-day Mumbai visit, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, played gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and schoolgirls at Ballard Estate and took the Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line from Vidhan Bhavan to Bandra Kurla Complex. On Tuesday, 17 November 2026, the couple met Earthshot Prize finalists at the Bandra–Worli promenade before attending the awards ceremony, which was hosted by Karan Johar. William founded the prize to support solutions to global environmental challenges.

With PTI inputs