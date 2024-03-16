Priyanka Chopra Jonas to narrate Disneynature's docu film 'Tiger'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will serve as the narrator of the upcoming documentary film Tiger for Disney-owned studio Disneynature. Described as a compelling story that lifts the veil on the planet’s most revered and charismatic animal, the film will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Earth Day on 22 April.

Tiger will take the viewers on a journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. "In the film, the cubs — curious, rambunctious and at times a bit clumsy — have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears and marauding male tigers," Disney said in a press release.

The documentary film is directed by Mark Linfield, with Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan serving as co-directors. It is produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli.

"It’s just wonderful to be able to be part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country — I was very honoured. I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger — I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to,” Priyanka said in a statement.