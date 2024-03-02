Documentary on 2020-21 farmers' protest dropped from Bengaluru film fest

With his 2021 documentary on the farmers' protest being dropped from this year's Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES), Kannada filmmaker Kesari Haravoo on Saturday said for the last two years, "our voice is being curtailed more and more with every passing day".

Kisan Satyagraha, Haravoo's documentary on the farmers’ protest against the erstwhile three farm laws, was dropped from this year's BIFFES after failing to get a clearance from the Union information and broadcasting ministry. The 15th edition of the film festival was inaugurated on 29 February by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. Films are being screened from 1-7 March.

Haravoo said he came to know about his film being dropped from the festival only when the schedule was released. "My film is there in the catalogue released by BIFFES 2024. But when I checked the schedule, I could not find it, so I called the artistic director of the festival, N. Vidyashankar, who told me the film did not get clearance from the ministry of information and broadcasting and had to be dropped at the last minute. I find that our voice is being curtailed more and more with every passing day if we say anything against the establishment," he said.