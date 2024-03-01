Delhi Chalo call stands, further details on 3 March: farmer leaders

Farmer leaders on Friday asserted that their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation will continue until farmers' demands are met, saying they will announce their next course of action on 3 March after a prayer meeting for Shubhkaran Singh, a 21-year-old farmer who died during clashes with Haryana security personnel in Khanauri.

They said the existing morchas (groups) of farmers at Shambhu and Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border will be strengthened and farmers will also hold a sit-in protest in Dabwali in support of their demands.

Speaking to reporters at Shambhu, farmer leaders Manjeet Singh Rai and Jaswinder Singh Longowal said the next announcement will be made after the final prayers in Shubhkaran's village Balloh in Bathinda district. Shubhkaran was killed and 12 police personnel injured in clashes at the Khanauri border point on 21 February.

Replying to a question on the farmers' Delhi Chalo call, Longowal said it still stands. He also hit out at the Centre and the Haryana government for using "oppressive methods" against farmers holding a peaceful protest. "It is not just the question of using teargas or a mild lathi-charge... we have seen them use toxic gases, and everyone knows how we lost Shubhkaran," Longowal said.