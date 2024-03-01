Punjab: Congress MLAs disrupt governor's speech, demand reference to farmers' protests

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit's address to the state Assembly on the opening day of the Budget session on Friday was disrupted by Opposition Congress MLAs, who raised the issues of protesting farmers and resorted to sloganeering.

Amid the uproar, Purohit cut short his address, reading out a few lines and telling the House that the rest of it be deemed as read. State finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema later condemned Congress MLAs for "disrupting the speech" and accused them of disrespecting the House.

As soon as the governor began his address, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring raised the farmers' issue and said homage should be paid to Shubhkaran Singh, who was allegedly killed during clashes between the protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel. "It will be good if the governor pays homage to the deceased young farmer," Warring said.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said Haryana has sealed its borders with Punjab. "You have not been able to protect your farmers," he said, drawing the Punjab governor's attention to the matter.

As the Congress members insisted that farmers' issues be discussed first, the governor said, "I will request the leader of the Opposition that you have ample time to discuss these things. As per the agenda and custom, I am supposed to deliver my speech. After my speech, you can raise any issue."