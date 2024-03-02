How India's economic policies are hurting its farmers

Thousands of farmers from northern Punjab are protesting at two inter-state border points with Haryana demanding a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops, as well as a complete loan waiver for all farmers to ensure better financial stability and control over their income.

The scenes are reminiscent of India's farmer protests in 2020 and 2021, when hundreds of thousands of farmers pushed the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abandon three bills intended to overhaul India's agricultural economy.

Though the government promised a new start, agreeing to meet the farmers' demands, farmers say those promises were broken.

India's rural economy 'in crisis'

Some 260 million people in India work in farming, accounting for over 45 per cent of the country's workforce, according to government figures.

"The number of agricultural workers in India declined by 67 million between 2004-05 and 2017-18 as workers left low-wage agriculture to instead pursue higher-wage occupations in manufacturing and services," Congress general-secretary Jairam Ramesh told DW.

"However, the number of agricultural workers has gone up by 60 million and the reversion back to agriculture predates the Covid-19 pandemic. Rather than take India on the path to prosperity, the prime minister's blundering and mismanagement has set our economic transformation back by 20 years," added Ramesh.