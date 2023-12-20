PVR INOX, Miraj won't release Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' in south halls, say makers

Hashtags like #BoycottPVRInox and #BoycottPvrAjayBijli began trending on X after the makers of the Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer and Prashanth Neel's high-octane directorial Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire on Wednesday decided to withdraw their film from PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas theatres in South India, alleging that the multiplex chains are favouring Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki over the Prabhas film.

According to an Outlook report, a Hombale Films spokesperson said PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas had promised the banner that both Salaar and Dunki would get "equal showcasing", a promise they are not honouring.

The spokesperson told Outlook, "Because of unfair showcasing to Salaar, we will not be releasing in PVR INOX, Miraj in southern states. We have been discussing it with them for the last two days."