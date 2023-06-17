Prabhas fans thrash audience member in Hyderabad for criticising 'Adipurush'

Criticism for their favourite actor Prabhas's latest movie Adipurush didn't go down well with the star's fans as they purportedly beat up a moviegoer outside a theatre in Hyderabad.

In an unverified video going viral on social media, a man can be seen being thrashed by a group of people after he pointed out flaws in Om Raut's direction and Prabhas's performance as Raghav in the movie, which released on Friday.