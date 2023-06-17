Why was ‘Adipurush’ removed from the Tribeca Film Festival?

While Om Raut’s Adipurush has opened to mixed reviews, the film seems to have missed its very important premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Earlier, it was announced that Adipurush would have its impressive premiere at Tribeca on June 13. The date was later shifted to June 15. Finally, Adipurush quietly disappeared from the Tribeca lineup altogether.

There was no official announcement as to why the film disappeared. The Adipurush producers were probably hoping the matter would slide out of sight.