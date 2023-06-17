'Adipurush' Review: Ramayan as the Game Of Groans

Hey Valmikiji, look what they have done to your Ramayan! More ravaged than ravishing, louder than the loudest shrieks, Adipurush is Ramayan Redux in a very perverse way.

In this interpretation of our most beloved epic, Rama comes across as weak and ineffectual.

Ravan roars in cyclic spasms. As played by Saif Ali Khan, he is an ideologue with his own perverse dos and don’ts. In a nutshell, he is a square among circles. Tragically his character gets no chance to grow beyond the groan. Khan looks like a character out of Game of Thrones rather than the Ramayan.