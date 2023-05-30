Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on first death anniversary

The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like 'So High', 'Same Beef', 'The Last Ride', 'Just Listen' and '295'.



In Mansa, a candle march was taken out on Monday in memory of Moosewala. The late singer's fans and supporters gathered in a large number in Moosa village to participate in the candle march to seek "justice" for him. The march was also attended by Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur.



Prayers were held at a gurdwara in Jawahar Ke village in remembrance of the slain singer.