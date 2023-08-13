Rahman cancels Chennai concert due to 'adverse weather conditions'

Bad weather conditions in Tamil Nadu have forced A.R. Rahman to cancel his upcoming concert in Chennai.

Taking to his X account, the music maestro posted: "My Dearest Friends … Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon! EPI."



Chennai has been facing horrible rain in the last few days that has caused damage to infrastructure and would have made it nearly impossible to hold a proper concert in the city.



Following this development, various fans who had already booked tickets expressed their disappointment, lamenting the bad weather and infrastructure in the city, unable to fully tackle the rain.