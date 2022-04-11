Rajamouli: Films based on human emotions can cross geographical boundaries

Released a couple of weeks ago, 'RRR' is continuing its dream run as the movie surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.



An overwhelmed S.S. Rajamouli is responding to reports of the movie's success with humility.



The 'Yamadonga' director, said, "I'm grateful, humbled, and overwhelmed that I have not just one, but two such films ('Baahubali' and 'RRR') that received the kind of reception they did and entered the Rs 1,000 crore club."



Within 16 days of its worldwide release, 'RRR' has reached the Rs 1,000 crore club, and also becomes the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time.