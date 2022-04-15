Rajendra Singh aka Masterji opens up about the #RaLia Sangeet, his relationship with the Kapoor clan and more
Popularly known as Masterji by the B-townies, Rajendra Singh has played a major role in choreographing dances for Ranbir’s sangeet ceremony that happened consecutively with the Mehendi Ceremony.
When asked about his relationship with the Kapoor family, he said he’s known the Kapoor Khandaan for over 35 years and that the Kapoors are his family. He is associated with them all very well, and revealed that the Ranbir - Alia Sangeet is not the only Kapoor Sangeet ceremony he’s choreographed. He taught dances for Kareena, Ridhima and Karishma’s wedding celebrations too.
As his video with Neetu Kapoor catches attention on social media, he opens up more about this intimate wedding saying that most of what Ranbir did was an impromptu performance that dazzled everyone. Alia’s very popular song “Dholida” from her movie Gangubai was also choreographed by Masterji.
Performances by Karishma, Neetu, Natasha, Nanda, Reema Jain, Kareena, Anisha Malhotra took place during the ceremony. Masterji's work in Bollywood isn’t just confided to Sangeet ceremonies as he opened about his most recent works in Kareena’s Veere Di wedding.
