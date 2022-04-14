Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now married! The actress shares pictures from their intimate wedding
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now married. The celebrity couple have been dating for 5 years and eventually got married at Ranbir's residence 'Vastu' at Bandra
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now married. The celebrity couple have been dating for 5 years and finally got married at Ranbir's residence 'Vastu' at Bandra. The plan was to have the marriage at Krishna Raj bungalow which was Rishi Kapoor wish but couldn't happen due to logistical issues.
The pheras were attended by Mahesh Bhatt, his wife Soni and children Pooja Shaheen and son Rahul Bhatt, the Kapoor khandan had Randhir Kapoor, Neela Shammi Kapoor, Kareena, Saif and Karisma Kapoor.
Of course the wedding would have been incomplete without Alia's Godfather Karan Johar
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular