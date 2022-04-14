Ranbir-Alia wedding: Ranbir takes home his 'dulhaniya'

The intimate wedding was done in the presence of family members and close friends. The star couple, who has been in a relationship for over 5 years, took the plunge in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. For the big day, guests arrived in colour coordinated outfits.



While the immediate family members were seen dressed their best in shades of pink, Ranbir and Alia's friends complied with the official colour palette of the wedding ceremony and arrived in shades of white and gold. Alia's bestie and possible maid of honour, Akansha Ranjan sizzled in a green saree for the celebrations.