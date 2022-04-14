Ranbir Alia Wedding: Venue disclosed
While originally the plan was to have the pheras at Rishi Kapoor's bungalow Krishna Raj, some logistical issue has forced Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shift it to Vastu in Bandra
While originally the plan for the much-awaited Bollywood wedding of Ranbir-Alia was to have the pheras at Rishi Kapoor's bungalow Krishna Raj, some logistical issue has made the celebrity couple shift it to Vastu in Bandra where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are presently staying.
The location for the pheras was confirmed by Ranbir's sister Riddhima after the paparazzi popped the question. While Neetu Kapoor kept quiet, the sister confirmed it.
The extended families of both Kapoors and Bhatts were not present except for uncle Randhir Kapoor's children Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor and there is a chance that Randhir Kapoor might be present at the pheras.
Those present at the mehndi on Wednesday were Ayan Mukherji, Karan Johar, Aadar Jain, Bharat Sahani, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.
