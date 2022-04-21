Ranbir-Alia’s secret pact for the wedding

The ‘ex’ factor played no hand in the invitees’ list for Alia Bhatt’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

It was a pre-condition, a silent “given” if you will, that none of the former ex-es would be invited, and both the bride and groom stuck to their part of the deal.

So Alia did not invite either Siddharth Malhotra or Varun Dhawan.