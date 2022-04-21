Ranbir-Alia’s secret pact for the wedding
It was a pre-condition, a silent “given” if you will, that none of the former ex-es would be invited, and both the bride and groom stuck to their part of the deal
The ‘ex’ factor played no hand in the invitees’ list for Alia Bhatt’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.
So Alia did not invite either Siddharth Malhotra or Varun Dhawan.
From the groom’s side, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were missing, and so naturally, were their respective spouses, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal.
One hears that Deepika was not “surprised” to be excluded from the guest list. But Katrina apparently looked forward to being invited with her husband.
“Katrina is very happy in her marriage. She has allowed bygones to be bygones, and it’s very unfortunate that Ranbir hasn’t done the same. It would have been truly gracious to have invited Katrina and Vicky for the wedding,” a filmmaker friendly to Katrina, Ranbir and Alia said to me.
Another surprise omission from the guest list was Aamir Khan. While Shah Rukh Khan’s presence was only to be expected, as he is close to both Ranbir and Alia, Aamir, whom Ranbir is close to, did not come for the wedding or the wedding reception.
“Shah Rukh was at the reception with his wife Gauri for no more than twenty minutes,” an invitee informs.
