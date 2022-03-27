Regina Hall defends Oscars’ new format

The Academy has been under fire since announcing last month that eight below-the-line categories will not be presented in real time during the telecast. Instead, they will be given out during a pre-ceremony with acceptance speeches edited into the show.

Event co-host Regina Hall said she discussed the matter with producer Will Packerand is confident the categories will be celebrated properly. She understands that the Oscars could use a pivot because the Academy has to "keep the time of the show down", Hall said.

"There's always, 'The show is too long'."

Packer, Hall added, "is trying to get audiences to stay engaged (but still) celebrate all the creative parts of how a film comes together and the people who make that. Everyone watching will see those faces and be able to cheer on all those nominees and winners."

This year's show, which takes place on March 27, is being produced byHall's "Girls Trip" producer Will Packer.

Packer had defended the reformatting in a March 4 interview with Variety's Clayton Davis.