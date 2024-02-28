Reliance, Disney merger set to create entertainment juggernaut

It’s official now: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and The Walt Disney Company have signed binding definitive agreements to form a joint venture, leading to the formation of India's biggest entertainment and sports juggernaut.

Announcing this on Wednesday, RIL said the media undertaking of Viacom18 will be merged into Star India Pvt Ltd while the total valuation of the JV is pegged at Rs 70,352 crore ($8.5 billion) on a post-money basis excluding synergies.

RIL will invest Rs 11,500 crore ($1.4 billion) into the joint venture as Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, will be chairperson of the merged entity and former top Disney executive Uday Shankar will serve as vice-chairperson.

Post completion, the new venture will be controlled by RIL and owned 16.34 per cent by RIL, 46.82 per cent by Viacom18 and 36.84 per cent by Disney. The transaction is subject to regulatory, shareholder and other customary approvals and is expected to be completed in the last quarter of the calendar year 2024 or the first quarter of the calendar year 2025. Goldman Sachs is acting as a financial and valuation advisor.

It will be an umbrella body of leading TV and digital streaming platforms for entertainment and sports content in India, bringing together iconic media assets across entertainment (e.g. Colors, StarPlus, StarGOLD) and sport (e.g. Star Sports and Sports18) including access to marquee events across television and digital platforms through JioCinema and Hotstar, the company said.