Remembering Shammi Kapoor on his 92nd birth anniversary: The ultimate showman of Hindi cinema

What would Shammi Kapoor's legendary status be without the voice of Mohammed Rafi and the compositions of Shankar Jaikishan? Selecting the five most iconic Shammi Kapoor songs wasn’t easy. It can’t be, when the man breathed the rhythm of the songs and exhaled the zest of life.

1. Yeh duniya usiki zamana usika mohabbat mein jo ho gaya ho kissika(Kashmir Ki Kali): The film that introduced Sharmila Tagore to Hindi cinema had Shammi Kapoor serenading his gorgeous co-star with many O P Nayyar songs, the zaniest being Taarif karoon kya uski. But the best song of the film found Shammi alone and pensive in a bar, brooding about his bleeding heart to the bartender. Baar baar dekho ….Don’t miss the stunning saxophone passage in this imperishable song about a broken heart that doesn’t mind the grief as long as it has experienced the exhilaration and annihilation of love all in one breath.

2. Dil ke jharoke mein tujko bithakar(Brahmachari): What was it about Shammi Kapoor and Mohd Rafi that tied them together like twin towers ready to explode? All of Shammi’s biggest hits were sung by the one and only Rafi Saab. Brahmachari is best known for Shammi’s zingy duet Aaj kal tere mere pyar ke charche. But the show-stopper is the high pitched crescendo of this piano-pounding Rafi solo where we can actually hear the sound of the shattering heart. Monumental!