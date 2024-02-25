Renowned Indian filmmaker Kumar Shahani passes away at 83
Shahani's 'Maya Darpan' won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi
Kumar Shahani, one of the most prominent names in modern Indian cinema, breathed his last in Kolkata on Saturday morning at the age of 83. In his six-decade career, Shahani directed noted films such as Maya Darpan, Tarang, Khayal Gatha, and Kasba.
Apart from his film profession, Shahani was also an educator and writer, who authored books like The Shock of Desire and Other Essays. His films and articles will keep inspiring future generations.
Shahani was born on 7 December 1940, in Larkana, Sindh, in undivided India. Influenced by cinema legends like Pasolini and Tarkovsky, his unique storytelling style set him apart.
Shahani studied Political Science and History at the University of Bombay, and became one of the favourite students of filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak when he was at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune.
Shahani also went to France to assist Robert Bresson on his film Une Femme Douce. His own Maya Darpan won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.