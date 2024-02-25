Renowned Indian filmmaker Kumar Shahani passes away at 83

Kumar Shahani, one of the most prominent names in modern Indian cinema, breathed his last in Kolkata on Saturday morning at the age of 83. In his six-decade career, Shahani directed noted films such as Maya Darpan, Tarang, Khayal Gatha, and Kasba.

Apart from his film profession, Shahani was also an educator and writer, who authored books like The Shock of Desire and Other Essays. His films and articles will keep inspiring future generations.