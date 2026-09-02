Restored Meena Kumari-starrer 'Pakeezah' to premiere in France, UK

A 4K restored version of the 1972 Indian classic Pakeezah starring Meena Kumari is set to have its world premiere at the Festival Lumière in Lyon, France, followed by a gala screening at the BFI London Film Festival.

The restoration of the Kamal Amrohi-directed film was spearheaded by not-for-profit Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), which spent two years bringing the classic back to its original glory.

The world premiere in Lyon will be led by Cannes and Lumière chief Thierry Frémaux. From France, the film will travel to London for a gala screening at the BFI IMAX, presented by FHF director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur alongside Amrohi’s children Tajdar and Rukhsaar and grandson Bilal Amrohi.

The late film critic Derek Malcolm hailed Pakeezah as one of the most extraordinary musical melodramas ever made. The film also has a legendary, production-plagued history that mirrors the high drama and heartbreak of its onscreen narrative.

Dungarpur said restoring Pakeezah had been a long-held dream since he first watched the film as a child with his grandmother in a theatre in Dumraon, Bihar. He thanked Bilal for being the "moving spirit" behind the restoration.

'The restoration of Pakeezah took two years. It has been one of the most exciting yet one of the most challenging restorations I have worked on. When I went to inspect the original camera negative and saw that it had almost melted, my heart sank.

'And the other film elements we had to work with were not in good condition, with faded colours, scratches and mould... I wondered how I would be able to restore Kamal Amrohi’s original vision with what I had to work with,' Dungarpur said in a statement.

During their research, the FHF team discovered original film stills that helped with the restoration. Dungarpur also consulted Tajdar and Rukhsaar, who had visited the sets and retained vivid memories of the film’s making.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better showcase for the restored Pakeezah than the Festival Lumière in Lyon, the birthplace of cinema, followed by a gala screening at the London Film Festival," Dungarpur said.