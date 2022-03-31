Remembering Meena Kumari on her death anniversary

Was Meena Kumari the greatest actress of Hindi cinema? Many think so. The reputation is founded on mainly on two films Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam and Pakeezah, and we could add one more Sharda to it.

Meena Kumari loved the scent of mogras. If you wanted her as a friend, you could try giving her mogra flowers. You would have seen her face light up with pleasure. She was not much into worldly things and gave away all her possessions to her relatives and died in the servant’s quarter of a mansion she gifted to her sister.

Though she played a dancer in her most celebrated film Pakeezah, she couldn’t dance to save her life. But she loved to sing and has recorded an entire album of her own poetry I Write I Recite composed by Khayyam .

In her films, she wanted only Lata Mangeshkar to sing for her. Lataji recalling her association with the legendary actress, once said, “I remember one day she called and introduced herself. She wanted me to come and sing in her house. I declined saying I don’t sing for private functions. She never held that incident against me. She often used to land up at the recording studio for my songs. One day, for a recording for Hemant Kumar, I had washed my hair and left it open. Meena Kumari, who was very proud of her hair, looked at my hair and exclaimed, ‘Kitne lambe baal hain aapke!’ I told her I had never cut my hair in my life. My voice used to match her to perfection. What an artiste and what a fine human being! During the making of Pakeezah (which went on for a good 20 years), Kamal Amrohi, who used to treat me like a daughter, invited me home for song rehearsals. Meena Kumari was practicing her steps for my songs in Pakeezah. Meena turned to me and said, “When you sing, I don’t have to make any effort to act.” I cherish that compliment. Sadhana had said something similar to me once. Meena Kumari often called to chat. She seemed very unhappy with her life. I met her at the Filmfare awards in 1968. She had became thin and pale. That year I had given up the awards, and she said, ‘It’s like the queen abdicating her throne.’ Later I came to know that she was extremely ill. When I reached her place with flowers, she looked very ill. She looked at me and said, ‘Allah, aap yahan aaye, main badi khush-kismat hoon.’ We chatted. She asked me for tea, though I sensed she was in no position to offer me anything except her warmth in that condition. She passed away a little later. And then Pakeezah became a legend. Meena Kumari was so ill she couldn’t dance for the film. But I cherish my songs for her in that film."

Not much of a dancer, Meena Kumari was too frail to even stand straight for the climactic song and dance in Pakeezah (Aaj hum apne duawon ka asar dekhenge). Kamal Amrohi had to get a body-double Padma Khanna to dance for Meena Kumari.