Rohit Shetty warns fans against fake social media profiles amid Gaurav Gupta row

"I would like to clarify that my only official social media presence is only on Instagram. I am not present on Facebook or X. Any account or profile claiming to be me on these platforms is fake and unauthorised," he said.

Urging people not to interact with such accounts, Shetty said they should not consider any content posted through them as his own. He also thanked his followers for their understanding and continued support.

The clarification came after a Facebook post criticising comedian Gaurav Gupta's roast of 'Bigg Boss 20' contestants Scout OP and Love Gill was falsely attributed to the filmmaker.

"Friendly roasting theek hai par roasting ke naam par kisi ka mazaak udaana band hona chahiye. Hansana achhi baat hai, lekin kisi ko rulakar ya insult karke hansna nahi. Respect everyone," the post read.

Gupta's roast featured in an episode that aired on Saturday. However, some of his remarks drew criticism from social media users, with several questioning the comedian's approach to humour.

Meanwhile, Shetty is gearing up for his next film, 'Golmaal 5', which will feature Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Johny Lever and Sanjay Mishra, among others.

With PTI inputs