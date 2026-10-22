Bollywood has always been a soft target, says Manoj Bajpayee after Tiger Shroff shooting

Manoj Bajpayee has expressed relief that Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt in Sunday’s shooting in Mumbai

The actor described the film industry as a “soft target” but expressed confidence in the police response to security threats

Bajpayee said persistent threats affect people across the industry and leave them feeling helpless

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has described threats against film personalities as unfortunate, expressing relief that Tiger Shroff escaped injury when gunmen opened fire on him in Mumbai.

Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, Bajpayee said Shroff was safe and his injured driver was recovering. He declined to comment further on the incident while the investigation remained under way.

Shroff escaped unhurt in the shooting in suburban Juhu on Sunday. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured.

Responding to a question about recent security threats against filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Salman Khan, Bajpayee described the industry as a “soft target” and expressed confidence in law enforcement agencies.