Bollywood has always been a soft target, says Manoj Bajpayee after Tiger Shroff shooting
Actor expresses relief over Shroff’s safety, backs police action and acknowledges the emotional impact of threats
Manoj Bajpayee has expressed relief that Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt in Sunday’s shooting in Mumbai
The actor described the film industry as a “soft target” but expressed confidence in the police response to security threats
Bajpayee said persistent threats affect people across the industry and leave them feeling helpless
Actor Manoj Bajpayee has described threats against film personalities as unfortunate, expressing relief that Tiger Shroff escaped injury when gunmen opened fire on him in Mumbai.
Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, Bajpayee said Shroff was safe and his injured driver was recovering. He declined to comment further on the incident while the investigation remained under way.
Shroff escaped unhurt in the shooting in suburban Juhu on Sunday. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured.
Responding to a question about recent security threats against filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Salman Khan, Bajpayee described the industry as a “soft target” and expressed confidence in law enforcement agencies.
He was asked whether the incidents suggested a return to the atmosphere of the late 1990s and early 2000s, when threats against film personalities were a recurring concern. Bajpayee said members of the industry were not experts in law enforcement and that police were taking stringent measures.
The National Award-winning actor also acknowledged the emotional toll of persistent security concerns. Such threats, he said, affect everyone in the industry and create a sense of helplessness.
Bajpayee made the remarks while promoting his forthcoming film Gajab Raat, which premieres on Netflix on 23 October.
Directed by Ritesh Shah, the film is produced by Neeraj Pandey’s banner Friday Storytellers.
With PTI inputs